Election Commission begins talks with stakeholders ahead of polls in Bangladesh

DHAKA: Ahead of the next general election in Bangladesh, planned to be held in February next year, the Election Commission on Sunday began a series of talks with various stakeholders, local media reported. The dialogue with the members of the civil society, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin, began at around 10:40 a.m. (local time) at Nirbachan Bhaban in Dhaka's Agargaon area, United News of Bangladesh reported. Election commissioners Abdur Rahmanel Masud, Tahmida Ahmad, Md Anwarul Islam Sarker and Brig Gen (retd) Abdul Fazal Md Sanaullah and EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed attended the meeting. Later in the day, the Election Commission will hold a dialogue with eminent educationists and professors at the same place. The talks with the stakeholders are being broadcast live on the Election Commission's YouTube channel and its official Facebook page. (IANS)

