Elon Musk Joins Trump on Air Force One to Beijing for High-Stakes Xi Summit, US CEOs Seek China Market Access

New Delhi: Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Wednesday confirmed that he is travelling to Beijing aboard Air Force One alongside US President Donald Trump and several top American business leaders for a high-stakes summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Musk revealed his participation in the trip through a post on X, writing, "On my way to Beijing in Air Force One." His confirmation comes as a powerful delegation of leading US corporate executives heads to China in what is being viewed as a major diplomatic and economic outreach effort between the world's two largest economies.

The American delegation includes more than a dozen senior business figures, with Musk and Jensen Huang among the most prominent names. The visit highlights growing efforts by US technology and industrial giants to preserve strategic business ties with China despite ongoing geopolitical tensions and trade uncertainties.

Underscoring the significance of the business contingent accompanying him, Trump took to Truth Social before the visit and praised the executives travelling with him.

"I will be asking President Xi, a Leader of extraordinary distinction, to 'open up' China so that these brilliant people can work their magic," Trump wrote, signalling hopes for deeper economic engagement and expanded market access for American companies in China. (IANS)

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