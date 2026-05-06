Elon Musk to Pay $1.5 Million to Settle SEC Case Over Delayed Twitter Stake Disclosure

New Delhi: Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle a case with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over delayed disclosure of his stake in Twitter (now known as X), according to multiple reports. The settlement which is subject to court approval, will be paid by the Elon Musk Revocable Trust, which the SEC added as a defendant in the case, the regulator said. The regulator has alleged that the trust failed to timely disclose beneficial ownership after crossing the 5 per cent stake threshold in Twitter, in violation of disclosure requirements under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. (IANS)

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