Elon Musk’s Starlink to provide free internet services in Venezuela through Feb 3

Washington DC: Billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday expressed support for the people of Venezuela as SpaceX-owned Starlink announced it was providing free broadband internet services in the country for a limited period, as Venezuela remains gripped by fast-moving political developments. In a post on X, Musk wrote, “In support of the people of Venezuela,” while re-posting a message from Starlink outlining the initiative. In the reposted message, Starlink said, “Starlink is providing free broadband service to the people of Venezuela through February 3, ensuring continued connectivity.” The announcement coincided with dramatic scenes involving deposed Dictator Nicolas Maduro following his removal by the United States. Video released by US authorities showed the captured Venezuelan leader in handcuffs during a staged perp walk. In the footage, Maduro was seen wishing reporters and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents a Happy New Year and Good Night as he was led to custody. Amid these developments, Venezuela’s Supreme Court moved to address the leadership vacuum, ordering Vice President Delcy Rodriguez to assume the powers and duties of acting president after the US removed Nicolas Maduro, CNN reported. (ANI)

