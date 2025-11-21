Elon Musk’s ‘thank you’ note sparks buzz after Trump’s ‘you’re so lucky’ jab

WASHINGTON: Hours after signalling a possible easing of tensions with billionaire Elon Musk, US President Donald Trump again targeted the Tesla CEO, ensuring their long-running rift remained in focus.

Addressing the US-Saudi Investment Forum in his signature unscripted style, Trump repeatedly mentioned the “favours” he claimed to have done for Musk during the billionaire’s short leadership of the Department of Government Efficiency.

Before continuing his remarks, Trump paused to ask, “Has he ever thanked me for that properly?”

Discussing a tax credit aimed at supporting electric vehicle buyers, Trump said the initiative was meant to benefit middle-income consumers. “Even people that go buy a car, they’ve never had this,” he said, before shifting to a broader point about tax deductions. “You know, middle-income people don’t know what the word deduction is. They don’t know. This room, they live on deductions. Me too. How much of a deduction do I get? We all live on it,” he added.

Trump also asserted that his administration was providing the middle class “a deduction on the interest if they buy one of a nice Tesla car and they borrow the money.” Glancing in Musk’s direction, Trump remarked, “You’re so lucky. I’m with you, Elon.” Moments later, he joked, “Though I do let him buy cars that aren’t electric — but those are minor details.”

Soon after the forum, Musk posted on X, “I would like to thank President Trump for al he has done for America and the world.” He accompanied the message with photographs of himself alongside Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, NVIDIA chief Jensen Huang and Trump at the Washington event. The appearance followed a recent White House dinner attended by Trump, Musk and the Saudi Crown Prince, marking only their second joint appearance since their fallout earlier this year. Musk had endorsed Trump in the previous election and later took charge of the Department of Government Efficiency, where he spearheaded reductions in federal spending and workforce levels.

Tensions escalated when Musk criticised Trump’s tax-and-spending proposal as reckless and announced plans to form a new political party. Trump responded by threatening to withdraw federal backing for Musk’s companies. (ANI)

Also Read: Elon Musk intensifies Donald Trump feud with third party launch