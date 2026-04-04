Energy crunch forces Bangladesh to cut work hours, close shops early

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Government announced a series of austerity measures in response to the ongoing energy crisis, worsened by the conflict in West Asia, which include shortening office hours, closing shops earlier, and reducing government expenditures across various sectors.

In a cabinet meeting on Thursday, chaired by Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, officials approved measures aimed at curbing energy consumption and minimising non-essential spending.

The Bangladeshi Government and private offices will now operate from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, while banks will allow transactions until 3:00 pm and close fully by 4:00 pm.

Shops and shopping malls are required to shut by 6:00 pm, though outlets selling essentials, eateries, and pharmacies will remain open. Decorative lighting for weddings or other celebrations has been prohibited.

The government also decided to cut expenditure on hospitality at meetings and seminars by 50 per cent, reduce domestic training programmes by half, and limit non-essential travel by 30 per cent. In a move to promote greener alternatives, government schools will be allowed to import electric buses duty-free, while commercial electric buses will face only a 20 per cent import duty.

Officials stressed that these measures are temporary and necessary to alleviate the impact of the global energy crisis on Bangladesh’s economy and public services. (ANI)

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