EU leaders back 'drone wall' initiative, reaffirm support for Ukraine

Oslo: European Union (EU) leaders held an informal summit in Copenhagen, discussing issues including the advancement of an EU-wide “drone wall” and continued support for Ukraine, according to remarks made at a late-evening press conference. During the informal meeting on Wednesday (local time), European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the Commission had been given the green light to continue work on the “drone wall” and a rearmament roadmap. She described the “drone wall” as an anti-drone system designed to “quickly detect, intercept and, if necessary, neutralise drones.” European Council President Antonio Costa said leaders had discussed continued support for Ukraine, adding that the conversation would continue at the next European Council meeting in October, reports Xinhua news agency. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called funding for Kiev an investment in the security of the EU. (IANS)

