EU Report Highlights Pakistan's Contradictory Stance on Militant Groups

NEW DELHI: A European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA) report has challenged Pakistan's "good Taliban, bad Taliban" policy by linking Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Harakat-ul-Mujahideen to factions associated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), according to Italian journalist Francesca Marino.

Writing for Parrhesia News, Marino said the EUAA's Country Guidance: Pakistan, released on October 1, highlights the porous boundaries between militant organisations, with fighters, commanders and recruits moving between groups.

She said Pakistan's portrayal of the TTP as an Afghan problem overlooks the group's origins among Pakistani commanders and its roots in the country's former tribal areas.

Pakistan's counterterrorism policy historically distinguished between militant groups based on their strategic usefulness, tolerating those targeting Afghanistan and India while designating groups that attacked the Pakistani state as terrorists. However, shared ideological networks and personnel undermined these distinctions (IANS)

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