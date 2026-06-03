EU should prove its impartiality: Iran accuses Kaja Kallas of ‘warmongering’ to appease US

HELSINKI: The Iranian Embassy in Finland has lambasted the European Union (EU) for its failure to uphold the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), accusing the bloc of adopting a “malign approach” to satisfy the interests of the US.

In a strongly worded statement shared on social media platform X, the Iranian mission specifically targeted EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, labelling her among “certain warmongering officials” allegedly pushing for hostile measures against Tehran.

“The EU already had an opportunity to demonstrate genuine goodwill by fulfilling its commitments under the JCPOA. Instead, it adopted a malign approach led by certain warmongering officials—Kaja Kallas—attempting to activate the so-called snapback mechanism and pursuing other hostile measures—merely to appease the U.S.,” the embassy stated.

The “snapback” mechanism refers to a provision within the 2015 nuclear deal that allows a participant state to restore all UN sanctions on Iran if Tehran is found to be in significant non-compliance.

The embassy’s remarks come at a time of heightened tension between Tehran and Brussels over Iran’s nuclear program, its regional influence, and its alleged military support for Russia in the Ukraine conflict - all charges that has been denied by Tehran. The Iranian mission challenged the EU’s diplomatic standing, asserting that the bloc lacks the moral authority to claim “economic leverage” or “nuclear expertise” in negotiations until it proves its neutrality.

“Before claiming to possess ‘economic leverage, nuclear expertise, and direct engagement,’ the EU should first prove its impartiality and genuine good faith, rather than relying on symbolic gestures,” the X post further read. (ANI)

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