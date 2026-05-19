Tehran routes 14-point peace roadmap through Islamabad; Masoud Pezeshkian defends ‘dignified’ US dialogue

TEHRAN: In a fresh diplomatic push to defuse regional tensions, Tehran has put forward its most recent 14-point resolution draft, conveying the framework via Islamabad.

According to a report by the Tasnim news agency, which cited an informant intimately connected to the delegation involved in the talks, the diplomatic roadmap has been formally transmitted through Pakistan.

The state-affiliated media outlet further highlighted that the primary objective driving the Iranian administration's diplomatic strategy is "to end the war and build trust" among the stakeholders involved.

Providing a critical domestic context to this secret 14-point diplomatic push, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday strongly defended Tehran's decision to pursue direct negotiations with the United States. He declared that dialogue conducted "with dignity" is an absolute necessity, while simultaneously stressing that Iran will continue defending its national rights.

According to the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA), President Pezeshkian made these crucial remarks during a high-profile public relations gathering of executive agencies titled "Iranian Narrators".

Taking a firm stance against hardline domestic critics who oppose any diplomatic re-engagement with Washington, President Pezeshkian argued that isolating the country from the negotiating table is completely counterproductive. "It is not logical to say that we will not negotiate," the President said. (ANI)

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