European Union (EU) condemns Pakistani strike on Afghan hospital as deadly escalation, urges restraint

KABUL: The European Union (EU) has condemned a Pakistani airstrike on a medical facility in Kabul, describing it as a deadly escalation in the ongoing conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The EU urged both sides to exercise maximum restraint and take all feasible measures to protect civilians, warning that attacks on civilian and medical facilities violate international humanitarian law.

The statement comes after a Pakistani strike on Monday night targeted the 2,000-bed Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul’s Pul-e-Charkhi area, killing hundreds and injuring several others.

“Civilian and medical facilities must never be targeted, as they are protected under International Humanitarian Law, including the Geneva Conventions. All parties engaged in military operations have the obligation to respect these provisions under all circumstances,” the EU said.

The EU joined the international community in calling for an immediate ceasefire and the resumption of dialogue between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, on Tuesday claimed that the attack carried out by Pakistani forces at Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital killed more than 408 patients undergoing drug rehabilitation and injured over 265.

Addressing ambassadors, heads of missions, and representatives of international organisations in Kabul, Muttaqi said the strikes occurred around 9 p.m. on March 16 and were conducted by “military aircraft and drones of the Pakistani military regime,” deliberately targeting one of the most vulnerable groups in Afghan society.

He added that the victims were drug-addicted individuals receiving treatment through Afghan government programmes supported by international humanitarian organisations, and warned that the numbers could rise further.

Muttaqi accused Pakistan’s military of showing no regard for Islamic or humanitarian principles of warfare, deliberately striking civilian and humanitarian facilities, and highlighted that the assault came during the final days of Ramadan and on the eve of Eid al-Fitr. (IANS)

Also Read: B’desh polls pivotal step towards restoring democratic governance: European Union