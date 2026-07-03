Extreme Heat and Severe Flooding Batter Canada Amid Prolonged Weather Crisis

TORONTO: A destructive "heat dome" is gripping large areas of Canada, triggering persistent extreme heat across the country, while some regions are grappling with torrential rain and severe flooding, local media have reported.

Millions of Canadians are currently under heat alerts as the oppressive conditions persist. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued heat warnings for parts of Ontario, Quebec, the Prairies, and the Northwest Territories, where daytime highs and humidity values have climbed well above seasonal norms.

Ontario remains one of the hardest-hit provinces, with hot and humid conditions lingering over large areas. In southwestern Ontario, communities are facing elevated daytime temperatures and little overnight relief. Residents in eastern Ontario, which is also under the grip of the prolonged heat event, have been urged to limit outdoor activities during the hottest hours of the day.

The weather agency has urged residents in affected areas to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours, and regularly check on vulnerable groups, including older adults, young children, and anyone sensitive to extreme temperatures, reports Xinhua news agency. (IANS)

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