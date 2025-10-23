Fast, furious and brutal: Trump warns Hamas could be ‘put out in two minutes’ if they violate ceasefire

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday described Hamas as “violent people” and stated they “could be put out in two minutes,” while noting that the group was being given an opportunity to uphold the ceasefire agreement.

Speaking at a Diwali celebration at the White House, Trump highlighted the broader context of his peace efforts, saying, “We are forging peace all over the world... We’re getting everybody to get along. I just got a call from the Middle East. We’re doing very well there. We have many countries signed on to peace in the Middle East, and nobody thought they’d ever see that happening.”

Turning specifically to the situation with Hamas, Trump reiterated the group’s violent nature and the US’s approach, stating, “The Hamas situation, they’re pretty violent people. We could put that out in two minutes. We’re giving them a chance. They agreed that they’d be very good and straight. They wouldn’t be killing people.”

He emphasised that swift action would follow if the ceasefire was violated: “If they don’t honour the deal, they’ll be taken care of very quickly. It is total peace in the Middle East; we have levels of friendship with everybody. Every country that hated each other now loves each other. Nobody ever saw anything like it...”

This firm stance echoed his warning from October 21, when Trump had cautioned Hamas not to breach the Gaza peace plan, expressing hope that the group would act responsibly and adding that “if they do not, an end to Hamas will be fast, furious and brutal.” The President made the statement in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, outlining the support of US allies in the region.

In his post, Trump wrote, “Numerous of our NOW GREAT ALLIES in the Middle East, and areas surrounding the Middle East, have explicitly and strongly, with great enthusiasm, informed me that they would welcome the opportunity, at my request, to go into GAZA with a heavy force and ‘straighten our Hamas’ if Hamas continues to act badly, in violation of their agreement with us. The love and spirit for the Middle East has not been seen like this in a thousand years! It is a beautiful thing to behold! I told these countries, and Israel, ‘NOT YET!’ There is still hope that Hamas will do what is right.”

He further added, “If they do not, an end to Hamas will be FAST, FURIOUS, & BRUTAL! I would like to thank all of those countries that called to help. Also, I would like to thank the great and powerful country of Indonesia, and its wonderful leader, for all of the help they have shown and given to the Middle East, and to the U.S.A. TO EVERYONE, thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Meanwhile, both Israel and Hamas reaffirmed their commitment to the US-mediated ceasefire despite recent weekend clashes. On Monday, Israel confirmed that Hamas had transferred the body of one hostage, bringing the total number of returned bodies to 13 out of the 28 promised.

A statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stressed that Hamas must fulfil its pledge to return all hostage remains for the ceasefire agreement to be fully implemented. (ANI)

