Five drones shot down near airport in northern Iraq’s Erbil

Baghdad: Five drones were shot down near Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq’s Kurdistan region on Friday morning, while a sixth crashed in a nearby agricultural area, a local security source said. The source told Xinhua news agency that a total of six drones targeted Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region. Five were shot down near the airport, while the sixth crashed, sparking a fire in crops and grass. Civil defence teams were dispatched to extinguish the blaze. Erbil has come under a series of drone attacks in recent days, with the US Consulate and the international coalition base near the airport among the apparent targets. (IANS)

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