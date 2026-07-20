Iran’s IRGC claims it shot down US’ MQ-9 drone in Ahvaz

Tehran: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday that it has intercepted and shot down the United States’ MQ-9 drone in Iran’s Ahvaz, local media reported. The advanced airdefence system operated by the IRGC Aerospace Force under the command of Iran’s integrated air defence network shot down the MQ9 drone, Iran’s Tasnim News Agency said. The announcement comes as Iran continues to carry out retaliatory action against the US military targets in West Asia. Meanwhile, Commander of the central Khatam alAnbiya headquarters, Major General Ali Abdollahi, has warned that Iran’s Armed Forces will give a devastating response to the US for any act of aggression, Iran’s official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) said. (IANS)

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