Rescue workers have found the bodies of 14 people following a rain-triggered flash flood in southwest China’s Sichuan Province, with 25 others still missing, local authorities said on Monday evening. Rescue personnel continue to search for those who remain missing, aided by drones, sniffer dogs and life detector equipment, according to the local disaster relief headquarters. (IANS)

Also Read: Flood in Assam, Live Updates: Causes, Impacts, Improvements

Also Watch: