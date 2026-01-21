Former Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba to skip election

Kathmandu: Nepal may no longer see former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba contest parliamentary elections again as his secretariat announced on Tuesday that he will not run in the upcoming House of Representatives election scheduled for March 5.

Bhanu Deuba, Deuba's chief Personal Secretary, wrote on social media: "President of the Nepali Congress and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba will not contest the upcoming House of Representatives elections." The announcement marks the end of a 34-year political journey that began when Deuba was first elected from Dadeldhura district in far-western Nepal in the 1991 parliamentary elections. (IANS)

Also Read: Nepal marks 304th National Unification Day, calls for unity