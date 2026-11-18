WASHINGTON, DC: Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will appear before the House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and China Select Committees on December 1, reports Fox News.

The House committees will grill Jensen Huang and Nvidia general counsel Tim Teter who will appear before Congress on the next day. The scandal surrounding Huang's affair with Alice Huang the alleged Chinese Spy.

Earlier, the US Senate Banking Committee had sought Huang and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's testimony over concerns surrounding the Commerce Department's oversight of Nvidia's advanced semiconductor exports. US Senator Tim Scott, in a post on X, said recent reports had raised serious national security concerns and called for both Lutnick and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to appear before the committee.

“Recent reports raise serious concerns about our national security and the protection of sensitive U.S. technology. I am requesting that NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick testify before the Senate Banking Committee. The American people deserve answers,” Scott said.

Earlier, Fox News cited a source and reported that Nvidia's board is not considering bringing back former chief executive Jensen Huang to lead the multi-trillion-dollar chipmaker). Amid controversy surrounding his alleged relationships within and outside the company, Huang had reportedly discussed the possibility of returning to lead Nvidia with close associates, according to the Financial Times. (ANI)