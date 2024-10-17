Former One Direction Star Liam Payne Passes Away at 31

GUWAHATI: A former member of the boyband One Direction, Liam Payne, died after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, local police report. He was 31.

The incident happened on Wednesday at a hotel on Costa Rica Street in the Palermo neighborhood, according to the police, as reported in a statement to CNN.

Buenos Aires police said that officers from the 14B Police Station were dispatched to the hotel Wednesday afternoon after a 911 report about an aggressive man who could have been intoxicated by alcohol or drugs. Police did not say the person is Payne.

He was spotted at Niall Horan's concert in Argentina on October 2, where he was filmed, but this is not the first time his whereabouts have been unknown.

Payne, a former member of One Direction, recently celebrated his 31st birthday in the UK in posts shared on his Snapchat.

Payne, born in Wolverhampton, West Midlands, was the youngest of three children. He graduated from City of Wolverhampton College where he majored in music technology.

Payne was most known to being a member of the popular British boyband, One Direction. The boyband consisting of Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan came into existence in 2010, as each of the boys came to the UK version of reality competition television show "The X Factor."

The band One Direction announced in 2015 that they were splitting up to pursue solo endeavors. Payne came out with his first-ever solo LP, "LP1," in 2019. He said in May of 2023, "I am very optimistic about doing a new record, actually planning a tour."

Payne has been relatively outspoken about his past with substances, stating he was coming off of six months sober after completing treatment in the summer of 2023.

He was supposed to head to South America in September 2023, but a kidney infection forced him to postpone.

This March, Payne released a song called "Teardrops".

He has a son named Bear, born in 2017, to former Girls Aloud member Cheryl Cole. In a YouTube video published in 2023, Payne had told the world how much he loved his son.