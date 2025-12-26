Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Adviser Shahzad Akbar Assaulted in Cambridge

ISLAMABAD: Mirza Shahzad Akbar, who earlier served as the accountability advisor in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government led by country's former Prime Minister Imran Khan , was brutally attacked in the United Kingdom, an incident that has left him "bruised and fractured".

A former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM), Akbar has been living in exile in the UK since April 2022.

"I have been attacked and been in the hospital and with the police. Bruised and fractured [sic]," Akbar said in text messages to Pakistani daily Dawn, confirming a post about the attack shared on PTI's social media platform.

The PTI party on Wednesday night took to X, stating that Akbar was attacked at his house in Cambridge in the morning.

The post highlighted that a few days ago, Major General Ahmed Sharif, the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the official media and public relations wing for Pakistan's Armed Forces - was asked about Akbar during a press conference and he had replied that he does not "even want to see his face".

"This morning, Barrister Shahzad Akbar was attacked at his home in Cambridge, UK. The 25-30-year-old attacker repeatedly punched him in the face, resulting in a fractured nose and jaw, and he is in hospital. Local police have obtained all the details and the investigation is ongoing," PTI posted on X. (IANS)

