US: Joe Biden Working ‘Very Hard’ To Stop Attacks Against Indian Students

WASHINGTON: The White House on Friday stated that President Joe Biden and his administration are actively ‘working hard’ to prevent attacks against Indian and Indian-American students.

The statement from The White House comes amid a series of attacks on Indian and Indian-American students across the country.

John Kirby, the coordinator for Strategic Communications at the national Security Council in the White House emphasized that violence based on race, religion, gender, or any other factor is completely unacceptable in the United States.

Kirby stated that the President and the administration have been working tirelessly to collaborate with state and local authorities in order to prevent and disrupt such attacks. It is essential to make it unequivocally clear to anyone contemplating such actions that they will be held accountable.