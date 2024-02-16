US: Joe Biden Working ‘Very Hard’ To Stop Attacks Against Indian Students

WASHINGTON: The White House on Friday stated that President Joe Biden and his administration are actively ‘working hard’ to prevent attacks against Indian and Indian-American students.
The statement from The White House comes amid a series of attacks on Indian and Indian-American students across the country.
John Kirby, the coordinator for Strategic Communications at the national Security Council in the White House emphasized that violence based on race, religion, gender, or any other factor is completely unacceptable in the United States.
Kirby stated that the President and the administration have been working tirelessly to collaborate with state and local authorities in order to prevent and disrupt such attacks. It is essential to make it unequivocally clear to anyone contemplating such actions that they will be held accountable.
Five students of Indian origin have been reported dead in the United States this year. Four of the deaths occurred in the past few weeks.
Sameer Kamath, an Indian-American student from Purdue University, was found dead in a nature preserve.
Last week, a 19-year-old student, identified as Shreyas Reddy Beniger, who was an American passport holder, was found dead in Cincinnati, Ohio. Reddy was a student at the Linder School of Business. Authorities have ruled out foul play after preliminary reports.
Another Purdue University student, Neel Acharaya, was discovered dead on campus days after his mother reported him missing.
On January 16, Vivek Saini, a 25-year-old student from Haryana, was fatally attacked with a hammer by a homeless man in Lithonia, Georgia. A video of the incident went viral on social media following which the culprit was arrested.
Another Indian student named Akul Dhawan was found dead with signs of hypothermia outside the University of Illionis Urbana-Champaign campus. He was found dead after 10 hours of being reported as missing.
Apart from the students, adults have also been victim of attacks in the country.
Few days back, an Indian-origin family of four was found dead in their apartment in California. The family members were identified as Anand Sujith Henry, his wife Alice Priyanka, and their twin children Noah and Neithan. There were gunshot wounds on the body of two adult victims.
Earlier on February 7, a 41-year-old Indian origin man passed away after sustaining life-threatening injuries during an assault in downtown Washington. The deceased was identified as Vivek Taneja, a businessman who resided in Virginia.
