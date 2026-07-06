Former US Presidents Call on Americans to Defend Democracy on Independence Day

Obama said the country’s future depends on citizens renewing their commitment to its founding ideals.

Washington: Four former US presidents from both major parties marked America’s 250th Independence Day by urging citizens to safeguard democracy and remain actively involved in public life, while offering differing views on the nation’s current challenges.

Former Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Joe Biden said democracy depends on each generation renewing its commitment to the country’s founding ideals.

Obama described America as “a constant work in progress,” saying every generation must protect what is right, fix what is wrong and continue building “a more perfect union.”

Biden stressed that democracy cannot be taken for granted. “There’s nothing guaranteed about our democracy. We have to fight for it, defend it, and earn it,” he said. He acknowledged the US has not always fulfilled the ideals of the Declaration of Independence but urged Americans never to abandon them.

Bush focused on civic responsibility, saying the next 250 years require Americans to be “citizens, not spectators.” He encouraged active participation in communities, called voting a freedom to be honoured, and highlighted freedom of worship, a free press and public service as values that unite the nation.

Clinton delivered the strongest political message, saying the country marks the anniversary during a period of deep division and threats to democratic institutions. Without naming Donald Trump, he accused the current administration of using government to target opponents and suppress free speech, while expressing confidence that America can overcome its challenges.

Despite their different political perspectives, all four former presidents agreed that democracy remains an unfinished project requiring active citizen participation and a continued commitment to the nation’s founding principles. (IANS)

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