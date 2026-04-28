Violence has no place in democracy: Obama condemns White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting

WASHINGTON DC: Former US President Barack Obama on Sunday condemned the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, stressing that violence has no place in a democratic society and praising the courage of security personnel.

In a post on X, Obama said, "Although we don't yet have the details about the motives behind last night's shooting at the White House Correspondents Dinner, it's incumbent upon all us to reject the idea that violence has any place in our democracy." He further added, "It's also a sobering reminder of the courage and sacrifice that U.S. Secret Service Agents show every day. I'm grateful to them - and thankful that the agent who was shot is going to be okay." (ANI)

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