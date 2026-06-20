Fragile truce holds as Israel-Hezbollah agree to ceasefire in Lebanon

TEL AVIV: In a critical diplomatic development, a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah officially went into effect at 4:00 PM local time today, after Friday morning’s flare-up.

The accord, which aims to de-escalate recent intense hostilities along the northern border, was secured through rigorous international mediation. According to a senior US official speaking to The Times of Israel, the deal was successfully brokered by the United States and Qatar, who facilitated high-stakes communication with Israel and Iran, respectively.

Additionally, the reports of a ceasefire were also confirmed by a senior Israeli official, according to Al Jazeera.

Confirming the news, the official warned of repercussions if Hezbollah attacks Israel, stating, “then we are in wartime.”

He added that the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) troops will remain stationed in the southern Lebanon buffer zone as a precautionary measure, Al Jazeera reported. The reported ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, which was brokered by the United States and Qatar and took effect on Friday, has effectively collapsed following a rapid escalation of violence. Despite international efforts to stabilise the situation, the truce has been marked by mutual accusations of violations and intense military exchanges. (ANI)

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