France Arrests 1,800 Amid Violent Protests and Widespread Destruction

PARIS: French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez stated on Sunday that 1,800 individuals had been taken into custody in the wake of violent protests that caused extensive destruction and looting, noting that investigations were underway to identify the culprits.

Nunez emphasised that there was no justification for assaulting security personnel, targeting state institutions, vandalising public buildings, forcing entry into prefectures or town halls, or ransacking commercial establishments across the nation. He commended the law enforcement officers, gendarmes and emergency response workers who intervened during the demonstrations.

"Manifesting is a fundamental right. Sowing disorder with violence and in a concerted manner is not. Attacking our law enforcement forces, targeting our institutions, degrading public buildings, breaking into prefectures or town halls, looting businesses: nothing can justify it. In the wake of this October 17 day, which in some cities continued very late, I warmly thank and offer my full support to the police officers, gendarmes, and firefighters who, across France, intervened under extreme conditions," Nunez posted on X. (ANI)

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