French President Emmanuel Macron calls for swift US-Iran deal, reopening of Strait of Hormuz

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron has called for a rapid agreement between the United States and Iran, urging the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz without conditions and in accordance with international law.

Macron said on social media on Sunday (local time) that he has spoken with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi.

He said he delivers the same message to all these leaders, stressing that it is essential for the United States and Iran to reach an agreement quickly.

According to Macron, the priority is to secure a ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz without any conditions and in accordance with international law. Discussions should then continue with a view to reaching a comprehensive and robust agreement on other issues, particularly Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs and regional stability.

Macron said France stands ready to play its part, including through a multinational initiative jointly led with Britain to help safeguard maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, reports Xinhua news agency.

The French President said regional stability must begin with Lebanon and called on all parties to cease hostilities.

He added that France will continue supporting Lebanon's efforts to restore state sovereignty and territorial integrity. (IANS)

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