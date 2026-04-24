Fresh strikes by Pakistan damage several houses in Afghanistan

TEHRAN: Fresh strikes by Pakistan have damaged several homes in the Sarkano district in Afghanistan's Kunar province, local media reported on Thursday.

Cross-border hostilities continue to escalate in eastern Afghanistan, with attacks starting around midnight and continuing into Wednesday morning. Residents reported that explosions were heard across multiple regions of the district reported Afghanistan's Khaama Press. Areas in Asadabad were also targetted by Pakistani forces, and video footage showed at least one residential house heavily damaged, the report added

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