5.9-magnitude quake in Afghanistan kills eight; Tremors felt across North India

KABUL: At least eight people have been killed in a 5.9-magnitude earthquake that struck northern Afghanistan, Mohammad Yousuf Hammad, a spokesman for the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority, said.

A house in Kabul province collapsed following the quake, killing eight residents and injuring a child, Hammad said late Friday night.

Strong tremors were also felt in the capital, Kabul. The epicentre, with a depth of 186.4 km, was initially determined to be at 36.55 degrees north latitude and 70.85 degrees east longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earthquake tremors were felt across Delhi-NCR and several parts of North India on Friday night, triggering panic among residents who rushed out of homes and office buildings.

The tremors were reported from multiple locations, including Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad, as well as parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and adjoining regions.

Residents had reported feeling sudden jerks while seated, with furniture and hanging objects swaying. Many people said the shaking lasted for a few seconds but was strong enough to be clearly felt indoors. (IANS)

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