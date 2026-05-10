Friedrich Merz Reaffirms Europe’s Commitment to a Strong NATO Alliance

BRUSSELS: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reaffirmed Europe’s commitment to maintaining a strong and effective NATO alliance, even as tensions continue to grow with US President Donald Trump over Washington’s decision to reduce the American military presence in Germany. Speaking alongside Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on May 9, 2026, Merz stressed that shared strategic goals matter more than the exact number of troops stationed in Europe. Trump’s latest actions are also being viewed as a sign of how the US-Iran conflict could shape long-term transatlantic relations. “We are determined to preserve this alliance for the future,” Merz said during the joint press conference. Acknowledging disagreements between Europe and the United States, he noted that both sides ultimately share the same objective: ending the conflict and ensuring that Iran does not develop nuclear weapons. (Agencies)

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