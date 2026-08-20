From hospitals to schools, India continues to back development projects in Myanmar

YANGON: The launch of a new Small Development Project (SDP) for construction of a warehouse in Yangon for disaster relief and assistance materials along with the groundbreaking ceremony of a pre-school building was held in Naypyitaw on Wednesday, the Embassy of India in Yangon stated.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Government of India's assistance for the 'Construction of warehouse in Dagon Myothit District, Yangon' for storing disaster relief and assistance materials, was signed by Ambassador Abhay Thakur and Director General, Ministry of Border Affairs U Zaw Lin, in the presence of Lt. General Phone Myat, Union Minister for Border Affairs in Naypyitaw, the Embassy detailed in a statement posted on X.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials from the government of Myanmar and the Embassy of India. Under this SDP initiative of the Indian government, a two-story reinforced concrete (RCC) warehouse will be constructed in the District Development Supervisory Office in Dagon Myothit District in Yangon to store disaster relief and assistance materials. The Groundbreaking Ceremony for the construction of a two-story pre-primary education facility, a SDP for 'Construction of Preschool at Lewe Township, Naypyitaw', was held at the project site in Naypyitaw. The ceremony was led by Myanmar's Deputy Minister for Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Dr. Thant Zaw Lwin and Ambassador Abhay Thakur, as well as officials from Government of Myanmar and Embassy of India. An MoU on the project was signed on April 9 this year, during the visit of Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh. (IANS)

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