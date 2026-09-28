FS Vikram Misri, US delegation discuss ties, energy, counter-terrorism

NEW YORK: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held a meeting with a bipartisan US Congressional delegation led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman, Representative Brian Mast, on Sunday, with discussions held on bilateral ties, including the recently enacted Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act (SRIA) and the future trajectory of the relationship.

The two sides also held discussions on international issues of mutual concern, energy security, counter-terrorism, and freedom of navigation. The US Congressional delegation included Shri Thanedar and other US lawmakers.

Sharing details regarding the meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said: "Discussions covered the entire gamut of India-US relations, including the recently enacted SRIA legislation and the future trajectory of the relationship. They also exchanged views on international issues of mutual concern, energy security, counter-terrorism and freedom of navigation."

Misri also held a meeting with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker in New York on Thursday (local time), with discussions held on developments across various sectors of bilateral cooperation, including energy security, the recently enacted SRIA, civil nuclear cooperation, Transforming the Relationship Utilising Strategic Technology (TRUST) and the Indian Ocean Strategic Venture initiative.

Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra and other officials were present during the meeting.

Misri also met US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg in New York. During the meeting, the two sides agreed to advance cooperation between India and the US in critical and emerging technologies.

"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg in New York. Both sides agreed to further advance India-U.S. cooperation in critical and emerging technologies, including through the Pax Silica initiative, and strengthen supply-chain resilience through cooperation in semiconductors and critical minerals," the MEA posted on X.

Earlier on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed possible sanctions against countries trading with Russia and Iran during a meeting in New York.

The talks also covered energy security, developments in the Middle East and the US-India Strategic Partnership, the State Department said. Rubio said the United States was well placed to help regional partners address their energy needs.

"The two also discussed sanctions that could be levelled against states that engage economically with Russia and Iran," the State Department said.

The readout did not identify which countries could face sanctions or specify the economic activities under discussion. It also did not announce any sanctions decision or describe EAM Jaishankar's response to the issue.

"The Secretary emphasised that the United States remains well-positioned to help regional partners address their energy security challenges," the department said. Rubio and EAM Jaishankar also reaffirmed the importance of bilateral cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. The two ministers exchanged views on developments in the Middle East and beyond. The department did not identify the specific conflicts or diplomatic proposals discussed.

EAM Jaishankar took to X to say that he reiterated India's stance on the SRIA.

"Good to meet Secretary Marco Rubio of the US at UN High Level Week. Reiterated India's interests and concerns with regard to SRIA. Also discussed the Gulf and Ukraine situations." (IANS)

Also Read: FS Vikram Misri, B’desh Jamaat chief meet in Dhaka, underscore people