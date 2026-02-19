FS Vikram Misri, B’desh Jamaat chief meet in Dhaka, underscore people-centric ties

Dhaka: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held a meeting with Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman and conveyed India's greetings to the Leader of Opposition on his new role and reaffirmed New Delhi's enduring support to Dhaka

The meeting was held on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Bangladesh.

Misri and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla represented India during the event.

In a post on X, the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh said, "Foreign Secretary of India Shri Vikram Misri had a courtesy meeting with the leader of opposition of Bangladesh and the Ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, Dr Shafiqur Rahman, on the margins of the swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Bangladesh."

Misri stressed the people-centric nature of India-Bangladesh ties, while the Jamaat chief expressed hope in further strengthening the relations.

"FS conveyed greetings to Dr Rahman on his new role and reaffirmed India's enduring support to Bangladesh, underscoring the people-centric nature of the ties. Dr Shafiqur Rahman highlighted the deep civilisational bonds shared by the two countries and expressed hope for stronger bilateral relations," the Indian mission added. (IANS)

Also Read: Dhaka’s streets turn black-and-white as Bangladesh goes to poll today