Gang violence and Khalistani extremism threaten Canada’s safety: Report

Ottawa: Canada faces a nexus of gang-driven extortion and Khalistani extremism, threatening public safety, community trust, and bilateral ties with India, a report cited on Monday.

Recently, Surrey’s ‘Kaps Cafe’ restaurant, owned by Indian comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath, was riddled with bullets for the second time in less than a month. On August 7, attackers fired at least 25 rounds into the cafe and left behind a Molotov cocktail-like device (crude bomb). The brazen daylight attack came just weeks after a similar shooting on July 10, shortly after the cafe opened, a report in ‘Khalsa Vox’ mentioned.

“The Kap’s Cafe attacks were allegedly claimed by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, a criminal organisation notorious in India for extortion and contract killings. Its reach into Canada, aided by encrypted apps and diaspora networks, demonstrates how seamlessly Indian gangs have globalised their operations,” the report highlighted.

“What complicates this crisis further is the ideological layer of Khalistani extremism. While the August 7 attack bore the Bishnoi gang’s fingerprints, the July 10 assault was claimed on social media by Harjit Singh Laddi, an alleged Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) fugitive,” it added.

The report mentioned that the attacks in Surrey are not isolated crimes, but reflect a broader crisis where gangsters, terrorists, and ideological extremists intersect, undermining Canada’s security and social harmony.

It emphasised that Ottawa cannot simply treat this as a local law enforcement matter and must respond decisively by implementing stronger laws against transnational gangs. Additionally, the report stressed that the Canadian authorities must establish closer intelligence-sharing with India and remain committed to addressing Khalistani extremism without political hesitation.

According to the report, though the political response has been rhetorically strong, it has not yielded any concrete results. Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke has urged Ottawa to designate the Bishnoi gang as a terrorist organisation, asserting that extortion and targetted shootings constitute “economic terrorism”. Similar demands have been made by Canadian leaders in British Columbia, Alberta, and Brampton. (IANS)

Also Read: Khalistani group runs false propaganda over routine White House letter

Also Watch: