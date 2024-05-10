Gaza truce talks in Cairo sees progress some points remain unresolved: Report

Cairo: The negotiations held in Egypt for a truce between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip have seen “remarkable progress”, yet some points of disagreement remained unresolved, Egyptian media has reported.

“The discussions continued from 10 a.m. (0700 GMT) amid remarkable agreement, yet some controversial points remained,” Al-Qahera News TV channel on Wednesday quoted an unnamed high-ranking source as saying.

Egypt has been exerting “relentless efforts” to keep the negotiation on track, stressing to all participating parties the danger of escalation and failure to adhere to the path, according to the report. Earlier in the day, Al-Qahera reported “Egypt is ready to deal with all scenarios.”

On Tuesday, Egypt hosted delegations from Hamas, Israel, Qatar and the US to reach a comprehensive truce in Gaza.

The Israeli army launched a military operation in Rafah on Monday night, where more than one million internally displaced Palestinians have sought refuge since Israel’s offensive began on October 7 last year. (IANS)

