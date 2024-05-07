Israel-Hamas Conflict: Explosions Hit Southern Gaza's Rafah Area

GAZA: Multiple explosions were reported in the Rafah area of southern Gaza on Monday night. The incident occurred after Israel rejected Hamas' ceasefire proposal because their demands were not met.
The explosions, which were heard to the east of Rafah, led Israeli forces to urge civilian evacuations earlier in the day.
Although US sources are worried, they do not believe this marks the beginning of a large-scale Israeli military operation.
US officials told CNN that they are closely monitoring the reports of explosions and are "very concerned" about the current situation.
However, they do not believe that this indicates the beginning of a major Israeli military operation in southern Gaza.
Israel told people to leave eastern Rafah because they might take action there soon. Humanitarian groups are against a big ground attack, saying it could cause more suffering and deaths among displaced Palestinians. International groups criticize the lack of safe places during wars.
The US doesn't like the current plan for Rafah because it doesn't have a good way to help people there. They worry that a military operation would make things worse for Palestinians and stop aid from getting to them.
Other countries are telling Israel not to attack Rafah on the ground, as it's an important place for Palestinians who have left the fighting in northern and central Gaza.
On Tuesday, indirect talks for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas will persist, with a Qatari delegation traveling to Cairo, as confirmed by the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
In a statement released early Tuesday (local time), spokesperson Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al-Ansari noted that the ongoing negotiations follow Hamas's receipt of a potential proposal, which they view as positive.
Hamas announced that it has agreed to a ceasefire proposal from Egypt and Qatar, aiming to end the seven-month conflict with Israel in Gaza.
In response, Israel stated that it would send a delegation to discuss the proposal. However, Israel cautioned that the proposal falls short of meeting the "necessary requirements."
