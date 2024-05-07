Israel-Hamas Conflict: Explosions Hit Southern Gaza's Rafah Area

GAZA: Multiple explosions were reported in the Rafah area of southern Gaza on Monday night. The incident occurred after Israel rejected Hamas' ceasefire proposal because their demands were not met.

The explosions, which were heard to the east of Rafah, led Israeli forces to urge civilian evacuations earlier in the day.

Although US sources are worried, they do not believe this marks the beginning of a large-scale Israeli military operation.

US officials told CNN that they are closely monitoring the reports of explosions and are "very concerned" about the current situation.