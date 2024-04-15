Gaza War: UN Chief Urges Restraint as Middle East Tensions Rise

GUWAHATI: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cautioned the international community on Sunday to avoid further escalation of conflict.

He spoke during a Security Council meeting regarding Iran’s recent attack on Israel. Guterres stated that both the region and the world cannot handle any more war.

On Saturday night, Iran launched a direct attack on Israel, its longtime enemy, for the first time. They fired more than 300 missiles and drones in the assault.

Most of the missiles and drones were intercepted by Israel, as well as the United States, Jordan, and Britain.