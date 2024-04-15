Gaza War: UN Chief Urges Restraint as Middle East Tensions Rise

GUWAHATI: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cautioned the international community on Sunday to avoid further escalation of conflict.
He spoke during a Security Council meeting regarding Iran’s recent attack on Israel. Guterres stated that both the region and the world cannot handle any more war.
On Saturday night, Iran launched a direct attack on Israel, its longtime enemy, for the first time. They fired more than 300 missiles and drones in the assault.
Most of the missiles and drones were intercepted by Israel, as well as the United States, Jordan, and Britain.
The Israeli Army reported that at least 12 people were injured.
Iran stated that its attack was in retaliation for a deadly air strike on April 1, which targeted Tehran’s consulate building in Damascus, Syria. This strike was widely attributed to Israel.
The attack resulted in the deaths of seven Iranian Revolutionary Guards, including two high-ranking generals. This led to pitfalls of retribution from Iran.
The unknown exchange of attacks, which represents a significant escalation between the two countries, has raised enterprises about a wider conflict, including the possibility of Israel launching a counterpunch.
The United States on Sunday said that it would not share in any Israeli retribution against Iran. President Joe Biden advised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to precisely consider any conduct that could lead to an escalation.
During his speech, Guterres reiterated his review of Iran's attacks on Israel, as well as Israel's attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.
“It's time to pull back from the edge. It's crucial to avoid any actions that could result in significant military conflicts on several fronts in the Middle East,” Guterres stated.
He also reiterated his appeal for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in Gaza, where experts caution that famine is imminent.
