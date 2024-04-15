Meghalaya CM Praises Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma for Border Dispute Efforts

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma praised his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma calling him a practical person who understands the Northeast region and is dedicated to solving the border dispute.
CM Sangma made the comment recently while he was speaking to the people of Athiabari, a place along the border of Assam and Meghalaya.
The Meghalaya CM said that Sharma’s efforts have resulted in a significant number of villages that were previously part of Assam now becoming part of Meghalaya.
Despite the complicated issue, Sangma assured the public that negotiations are happening and they are trying hard to include as many villages as possible that want to join Meghalaya.
He also promised to keep talking with the Assam government to reach the best possible solution.
Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People’s Party (NPP) national president Conrad Sangma participated in an election rally at Athiabari village in West Khasi District along the Assam-Meghalaya border on Thursday.
During the election rally, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma mentioned that many villages currently located on the Assam side of the border want to become part of Meghalaya.
He stated that his government is aware of this demand, which is why they have started a joint survey to mark the borders and find a solution.
"It's a complex issue, but we're not giving up. Negotiations are ongoing, and we're working to allow as many villages as possible that want to join Meghalaya to do so. We'll discuss this with the Assam government to find the best possible solution," reassured the chief minister during his speech to the people of Athiabari along the Assam-Meghalaya border.
Hundreds of people from the bordering area participated, and the meeting began with the traditional Garo Dance 'Wangala' followed by a welcome address from MDC Bajop Pyngope.
Along with CM Sangma, MLA Rambrai Jyngram constituency R G Momin, Mendipathar constituency MLA Marthon J. Sangma, and MDC Bajop Pyngope campaigned together for the Shillong Lok Sabha Constituency's NPP Candidate Ampareen Lyngdoh.
