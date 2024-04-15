Meghalaya CM Praises Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma for Border Dispute Efforts

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma praised his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma calling him a practical person who understands the Northeast region and is dedicated to solving the border dispute.

CM Sangma made the comment recently while he was speaking to the people of Athiabari, a place along the border of Assam and Meghalaya.

The Meghalaya CM said that Sharma’s efforts have resulted in a significant number of villages that were previously part of Assam now becoming part of Meghalaya.

Despite the complicated issue, Sangma assured the public that negotiations are happening and they are trying hard to include as many villages as possible that want to join Meghalaya.