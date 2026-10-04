Geneva exhibition highlights atrocities in Bangladesh, Pakistan

GENEVA: Allegations of human rights violations in Bangladesh and Pakistan were raised during a three-day photo exhibition organised by members of the Bangladeshi diaspora in Geneva alongside the ongoing 63rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Held near the iconic Broken Chair monument, the exhibition featured around 30 posters, with organisers saying 15 focused on Bangladesh and 15 on Pakistan. The Human Rights Council session is being held in Geneva from September 7 to October 7.

Former Bangladesh parliamentarian Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon said the exhibition was aimed at drawing international attention to what he described as continuing human rights violations in Bangladesh.

Referring to the country's law-and-order situation and democratic freedoms, Swapon alleged that thousands of people had been killed and that minorities and children had also suffered. He claimed Bangladesh was facing a lack of rule of law, freedom of expression and freedom of association.

Swapon also accused Pakistan of patronising extremist groups in Bangladesh and said the international community should focus on democracy, rule of law, freedom of speech, human rights, minority security and political rights in the country. He also called for a free, fair and inclusive election in Bangladesh.

Bangladeshi human rights activist Rahman Khalilur Mamun said the exhibition sought to bring the concerns before an international audience gathered in Geneva. He said the posters highlighted what organisers described as oppression by military forces and authorities against ordinary people, minorities and economically vulnerable communities. Mamun also raised concerns about the situation of Baloch, Sindhi and other communities in Pakistan, alleging oppression and human rights violations. He said the exhibition also sought to highlight the atrocities committed during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

"We have not forgotten the atrocities committed in our country in 1971," Mamun said, adding that the organisers were raising their voice against what they described as past and ongoing violations through the exhibition. (ANI)

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