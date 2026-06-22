United Nations marks International Day of Yoga at ‘Palais des Nations’ in Geneva

Geneva: Participants gathered on Flag Alley at the Palais des Nations (Palace of Nations) in Geneva on Sunday (local time) to mark the International Day of Yoga at an event organised by India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in Geneva.

In a post on X, Director-General of UN Geneva Tatiana Valovaya highlighted the global significance of Yoga Day and its role in promoting well-being and harmony.

She said, “Today at the Palais des Nations, participants gathered on Flag Alley to mark the International Day of Yoga, organised by @IndiaUNGeneva.” She added, “Observed around the world, Yoga Day highlights the benefits of yoga for physical and mental well-being and promotes harmony between people and nature. #YogaDay.” (ANI)

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