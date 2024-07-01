Germany: Overseas Friends of BJP organize MODI 3.0 celebration for PM's third term after win in Lok Sabha polls

Munich: Overseas Friends of BJP Germany organised the MODI 3.0 celebration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term after securing a win in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Munich on Saturday. BJP's foreign affairs department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale attended the event.

Speaking to ANI, BJP Germany Co-Convener Sunil Singh said that more than 60 party workers and Indian diaspora along with family members participated in the event organised by BJP overseas to showcase unwavering support for PM Modi and BJP.

During the address, Vijay Chauthaiwale highlighted the emergence of New India and New BJP under the leadership of PM Modi. He also requested the Indian diaspora to keep spreading the news of good work done by the BJP government within and beyond the community.

Highly enthusiastic diaspora pledged to continue working for India for New India by 2047 under our PM Modi. Indian Diaspora expressed confidence that Modi will be back once again in 2029 and the path to build a New India will continue beyond 2029.

Coming to India's election results, the counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on June 4. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA's resounding victory in the Lok Sabha elections, securing 293 seats, with BJP alone clinching 240 seats, underscored the overwhelming mandate received by the ruling party. (ANI)

Also Read: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), BJP are together in pursuit of public service: PM Narendra Modi

Also Watch: