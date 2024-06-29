Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), BJP are together in pursuit of public service: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and the BJP are together in the pursuit of public service.

PM Modi said this after meeting with Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) supremo Chirag Paswan and its MPs in Delhi on Friday.

“I had a wonderful meeting with @LJP4India MPs. Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji was a very dear friend of mine whose valuable insights I miss immensely. I am happy to see @iChiragPaswan rising to the occasion and fulfilling Ram Vilas Ji’s vision. Our Parties are strongly together in pursuit of public service,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Chirag Paswan, son of late MP and former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, was sworn in as the Minister of Food Processing Industries in the “Modi 3.0” cabinet after winning the 2024 general election from Bihar’s Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency.

Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas) contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 in alliance with the BJP.

In Bihar, BJP-led NDA delivered a fine performance, winning 29 out of the 40 seats. BJP and JDU won 12 seats each, while LJP (Ram Vilas) won all five seats it contested. The RJD and Congress won four and three seats, respectively.

In the 2024 general election, a total of five LJP (Ram Vilas) MPs won the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar: Veena Devi, Arun Bharti, Shambhavi Choudhary, Rajesh Verma and Chirag Paswan.

Meanwhile, in the run-up to the Bihar assembly elections, former Union Minister and BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Thursday expressed his desire for the NDA to form a government with full majority in the state.

Bihar is expected to vote for its 243-member legislative assembly in October 2025.

“It is my desire and I have also told the party leadership that NDA government should be formed in Bihar under BJP’s leadership. With a full majority, the BJP should come to power on its own and take forward its allies too. This is my intention. For this, every worker should get to work from now itself. I will do this well without any expectations,” Choubey told ANI on Thursday. (ANI)

