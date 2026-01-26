Giorgia Meloni rebukes Trump’s NATO remarks, defends alliance’s Afghanistan role

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has issued a strong public response after US President Donald Trump suggested that NATO allies had failed to fully support the United States during military operations in Afghanistan, remarks that have sparked backlash across Europe. In a statement posted on X, Meloni said, “The Italian Government has learned with astonishment of President Trump’s statements according to which NATO allies would have ‘fallen behind’ during operations in Afghanistan.” She stressed that such claims overlook the unprecedented solidarity shown by the alliance following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Meloni recalled that “Following the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, NATO activated Article 5 for the first and only time in its history: an extraordinary act of solidarity toward the United States.” She underlined Italy’s immediate and sustained military commitment, noting that Rome deployed thousands of troops and assumed leadership of Regional Command West, one of the most strategically important areas of the NATO-led mission. “Over the course of nearly twenty years of commitment, our Nation has borne a cost that cannot be disputed,” Meloni wrote, citing 53 Italian soldiers killed and more than 700 wounded during combat operations, security missions, and training efforts for Afghan forces. She concluded that “statements that minimize the contribution of NATO countries in Afghanistan are unacceptable, especially if they come from an allied Nation,” while reaffirming the long-standing relationship between Rome and Washington. “Friendship requires respect, a fundamental condition for continuing to ensure the solidarity at the heart of the Atlantic Alliance,” Meloni added. (IANS)

