ROME: Senator and Chair of the India-Italy parliamentary group, Giulio Terzi, on Monday endorsed Forza Italia leader Deborah Bergamini's statement, in which she had criticised fellow Italian lawmaker and Party of European Socialists (PES) Secretary-General Giacomo Filibeck over his remarks on Indian democracy.

Terzi said that Filibeck's remarks have nothing to do with fostering the open, civil and constructive dialogue and mutual respect that must always characterise parliamentary diplomacy.

"As Chair of the Inter-Parliamentary Union’s (IPU) Italy–India Bilateral Friendship Group, I wish to fully endorse what Hon. Deborah Bergamini said yesterday in the following Facebook post about an incident that, unfortunately, does nothing to foster the open, civil and constructive dialogue and mutual respect that must always characterize parliamentary diplomacy, too, and above all," Terzi posted on X while sharing the screenshot of the statement posted by Bergamini.

The controversy follows Filibeck's remarks at the Bharat Summit 2026, held in Hyderabad on November 14, where he shared the stage with Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

In a statement shared on Facebook, Bergamini had criticised Filibeck over his remarks on Indian democracy, saying it was inappropriate for Europeans to lecture a country with 970 million voters on democratic principles.

She stressed that India has its own established political institutions and an independent judiciary to address internal disputes and grievances in accordance with the country's democratic framework.

In a post on her Facebook account, Bergamini referred to Filibeck's remarks at a meeting organised by the Indian National Congress and expressed disapproval of his intervention in India's domestic political debate. (IANS)