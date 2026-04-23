Global leaders mark Pahalgam attack anniversary, stand in solidarity with India

NEW DELHI: Marking the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, which claimed 26 innocent lives, several global partners have reaffirmed their solidarity with India and condemned terrorism in all its forms.

The European Union (EU) and its 27 member states paid tribute to the victims, expressing their support for the people of India, the bereaved families, and the government. In a statement, they emphasized remembrance of the lives lost and reiterated that terrorism can never be justified, highlighting the need for a united international stance against such violence.

Similarly, the United Kingdom (UK), through its High Commission in India, honored the victims and extended condolences to those affected. The UK reaffirmed its commitment to working with global partners, including India, to combat extremism and promote peace and security.

Israel also joined in the remembrance, with Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar expressing solidarity with India and the victims’ families. He underscored the strong strategic partnership between the two nations and their shared resolve to fight terrorism. Israel reiterated its commitment to continued cooperation with India to counter extremist threats and advance stability. The coordinated messages reflect a broader international commitment to stand with India, remember the victims, and strengthen collective efforts to combat terrorism and ensure regional and global security. (ANI)

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