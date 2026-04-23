PM Narendra Modi leads nation in tribute on anniversary of Pahalgam terror attack

SRINAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday paid tribute to the victims of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, marking one year since the tragedy.

The attack, carried out by Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians, many of them tourists, in one of the most brutal incidents targeting civilians in recent years.

"Remembering the innocent lives lost in the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack on this day last year. They will never be forgotten. My thoughts are also with the bereaved families as they cope with this loss. As a nation, we stand united in grief and resolve. India will never bow to any form of terror. The heinous designs of terrorists will never succeed," said PM Modi.

In a post on X, President Murmu said, "I pay heartfelt tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. The tragic loss of innocent lives in that heinous act remains etched in our collective memory. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. The entire nation stands with them."

"Such acts of terror cannot deter our unwavering commitment to peace and unity. We remain resolute in our determination to defeat terrorism everywhere in all its forms," she said.

Earlier in the day, Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan also paid tributes to the lives lost in the heinous terror attack.

"I solemnly remember the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. The innocent lives lost in that gruesome and dastardly act of terror remain etched in our collective memory. I pay heartfelt tributes to those we lost and stand in solidarity with their families, whose grief is immeasurable. They will forever be remembered," the Vice President said in a post on X.

"Such acts of brutality can never shake our resolve to uphold peace, unity, and the enduring values of humanity. We remain firm in our determination to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," he added.

EAM Jaishankar also took to X and said, "Join the nation in remembering the victims of the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack, which took place this day last year. India stands steadfast in its resolve to counter terrorism in all its forms and manifestations." (IANS)

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