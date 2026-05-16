Global legal advocacy group writes to Bangladesh Prime Minister over bar poll irregularities

LONDON: A global legal advocacy group has written to Bangladesh’s Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman, expressing grave concern over the reported incidents of cancellation of nominations and obstructions of lawyers from participating in several district bar elections across the country.

In its letter to PM Rahman, the Law Society of England and Wales said that the actions were inconsistent with the provisions in “United Nations Basic Principles on the Role of Lawyers”, ———which are “central to safeguarding the independence, security, and professional autonomy of the legal profession”.

The Law Society of England and Wales (the “Law Society”) is the body representing more than 200,000 solicitors in England and Wales. Its mission includes protecting lawyers from interference, upholding the independence of the legal profession and promoting adherence to the rule of law globally.

Citing several reports between February and April 2026, the group alleged that numerous Awami League-aligned lawyers and independent candidates were obstructed from participating in several district bar and Supreme Court Bar Association elections in Bangladesh. It added that several candidates were prevented from submitting nomination papers and, in some cases, were subjected to physical harassment.

The Law Society further highlighted that in several instances nomination papers were officially rejected on the grounds of being “collaborators of fascists”. Additionally, it said that police also intervened by pressuring some candidates to withdraw from the race and denying others participation by “labelling them as associates of the previous government”.

“Taken together, the reported incidents point to a pattern of interference that may erode the independence of the legal profession and weaken the rule of law. Ensuring that lawyers can participate freely and safely in professional governance processes is essential not only for their individual rights but also for maintaining public confidence in an independent and impartial justice system,” the letter stated. (IANS)

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