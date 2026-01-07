Greenland belongs to its people: European leaders push back against Trump

Copenhagen: European leaders have issued a joint statement pushing back against renewed remarks by US President Donald Trump on Greenland, asserting that security in the Arctic must be addressed collectively. In a letter released by the Danish Prime Minister’s Office on X, the leaders reaffirmed Greenland’s status within the transatlantic alliance, stating, “The Kingdom of Denmark - including Greenland - is part of NATO.” Emphasising a unified security framework, the statement said, “Security in the Arctic must therefore be achieved collectively, in conjunction with NATO allies including the United States, by upholding the principles of the UN Charter, including sovereignty, territorial integrity and the inviolability of borders. These are universal principles, and we will not stop defending them.” The leaders further underscored Greenland’s political standing, stating, “Greenland belongs to its people. It is for Denmark and Greenland, and them only, to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland.’’ (ANI)

