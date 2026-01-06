Total access to US or worse fate than Maduro: Trump warns Venezuela’s acting president

Washington, DC: As Delcy Rodriguez took charge late Sunday as Venezuela's acting president, earlier US President Donald Trump issued a sharp warning, saying she must give the United States "total access" or face consequences "probably worse than Maduro."

According to Venezuela's Presidential office website, Rodriguez assumed office on Sunday night. The site released photographs showing her chairing her first Council of Ministers meeting soon after taking charge.

Earlier, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said the United States needs full access to Venezuela's resources, especially oil.

"I don't have to tell you. I just say that she will face a situation probably worse than Maduro, because, you know, Maduro gave up immediately," Trump said.

Maduro was captured by US forces during a military operation on Saturday and is currently in American custody. Soon after taking office, Rodriguez issued a message calling for peace and cooperation, extending an invitation to the United States to work together.

In a post on Instagram, she said, "A message from Venezuela to the world, and to the United States: Venezuela reaffirms its commitment to peace and peaceful coexistence. Our country aspires to live without external threats, in an environment of respect and international cooperation. We believe that global peace is built by first guaranteeing peace within each nation. We prioritise moving towards balanced and respectful international relations between the United States and Venezuela, and between Venezuela and other countries in the region, premised on sovereign equality and non-interference. These principles guide our diplomacy with the rest of the world." (ANI)

