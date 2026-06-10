H-1B visa reform battle moves to US Congress after court ruling

Washington: A Republican congressman is pushing legislation to permanently impose a $100,000 H-1B visa requirement after a federal judge struck down President Donald Trump's attempt to implement the measure through executive action.

Rep. Mike Kennedy of Utah said Tuesday that Congress should now enact the administration's H-1B reforms through legislation, following a court ruling that such a major change must come from lawmakers rather than the White House.

"An activist judge stepped in to strike down the President's critical H-1B immigration reforms. The judge claims only Congress can do this? Fine," Kennedy said. "I already introduced the PROTECT Act, which will codify the President's H-1B reforms and make it the law of the land. We need to pass the PROTECT Act and put American workers first."

The proposal could have significant implications for Indian technology professionals, who receive the vast majority of H-1B visas issued each year.

Kennedy's legislation, known as the Prioritising Resources for Our Citizens and Talent Act, or PROTECT Act of 2026, seeks to reshape the H-1B programme, which allows U.S. employers to hire foreign workers in speciality occupations. The bill would require employers to pay H-1B workers at least $100,000 annually, adjusted for inflation, or the wage paid to a comparable U.S. worker, whichever is higher. It would also prioritise visa petitions offering higher salaries and tighten restrictions on workers placed at third-party worksites.

Kennedy said the legislation is intended to reduce employers' incentives to hire foreign workers rather than Americans.

"Hard-working Americans deserve more than just an opportunity at American jobs; they deserve to be the priority," he said. "Americans want to work, they want to provide for their families and better their communities. The PROTECT Act of 2026 will make sure they are first in line." The congressman argued that the programme has strayed from its original purpose. (IANS)

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