US Lawmakers Push for H-1B Visa Fee Relief for Foreign Teachers in Rural Schools

WASHINGTON: Concerns over the impact of a $100,000 H-1B visa fee extended beyond healthcare and into education, as lawmakers urged the Department of Homeland Security to consider relief for foreign teachers recruited to work in remote and underserved communities.

During a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on the Department of Homeland Security’s fiscal year 2027 budget request, Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said school districts in rural areas face challenges similar to those confronting hospitals trying to recruit doctors from overseas.

While the hearing’s primary discussion on employment-based visas focused on doctors and healthcare shortages, Murkowski signalled that educators are facing many of the same workforce pressures, particularly in isolated communities where local recruitment has proved difficult.

“I’ll follow up with you about the issue that I raised previously with regards to H-1B visas for teachers,” Murkowski told Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin near the end of the hearing. “I know Senator Collins raised it for medical professionals, but we’re really anxious about this as school districts are looking to bring on and hire more of our teachers.” The remarks came after a separate exchange between Mullin and Senator Susan Collins, who pressed the administration to consider exemptions for doctors serving rural hospitals that struggle to recruit qualified medical professionals. (IANS)

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